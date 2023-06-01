'I would say': Darren Bent thinks Spurs man is actually a better player than £51m Manchester City star











Darren Bent believes that Harry Kane is a better all-round player than Erling Haaland, and suggested that the Manchester City star may not have been able to score as many goals in the current Tottenham Hotspur side as Kane did.

Bent was speaking about the two on talkSPORT after they both enjoyed outstanding Premier League campaigns. Erling Haaland managed 36 in his first season in England’s top flight since his £51 million move, helping Pep Guardiola’s side clinch the first trophy in what could be an amazing treble.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Haaland has been leaving people stunned all season. And with that, it is probably fair to suggest that many have slept on just how good Harry Kane has been.

Bent thinks Harry Kane is a better all-round player than Erling Haaland

Tottenham have had a miserable year. And yet, Kane has managed to score 30 goals in the top-flight. He was one goal away from achieving his best ever tally in the Premier League.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Bent insisted that Haaland has had the better season, and what the Norwegian has achieved is unbelievable. However, he suggested that he is not convinced that the results would be similar if the two players swapped teams.

“If Kane was in City’s team, would he score that many? I think he would. I’m not quite sure Haaland scores that many at Spurs,” he told talkSPORT.

“Listen, better player – I would say Harry Kane. All round game is Harry Kane.”

What is frightening is that Haaland is still so young. He turns 23 this summer. So it is slightly unfair to compare the two players in a number of categories.

It is also scary to think about what Kane could do in a team which contends for a treble. Unfortunately, Tottenham have not been serious contenders for much for a few years now.

What has been so impressive about Kane is his consistency. His worst campaign for league goals since becoming a regular in the side is 17. Some players dream of hitting 17 goals for one Premier League season.

The pressure is absolutely on Haaland. He could improve for a number of years to come. And he will want to prove that any defender who feels that they may be getting close to working him out is very, very much mistaken.