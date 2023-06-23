Carlos Corberan apparently hasn’t been a part of the Leeds United interview process this week. However, it’s still impossible to rule him out of the running to get this job.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Leeds haven’t made any approach to West Brom to speak to or interview Corberan formally.

However, the journalist made sure to note that the 40-year-old manager is incredibly well-liked within Elland Road, stating that you can’t completely rule out the idea of Corberan getting the job.

Corberan can’t be discounted

Hay shared his verdict on the West Brom boss and Leeds.

“Carlos Corberan has been spoken about a lot in Elland Road, but Leeds haven’t approached West Brom to discuss his release clause or to ask permission to interview him, which they would need to do. That would have to happen, and the fact it hasn’t suggests that they could be looking elsewhere, but considering that Corberan is so well-liked at Leeds, I would never rule him out completely,” Hay said.

Admired

It’s clear that Leeds do really like Carlos Corberan, and it does feel somewhat inevitable that Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant will become their manager one day.

However, right now, Leeds need someone with a proven track record of promotion, and sadly, Corberan isn’t that man.

The Spaniard has hit the post a couple of times in the Championship, but he doesn’t have a single promotion on his CV yet.

He’s a talented manager, but there’s a difference between being talented and being a winner, and Leeds need that latter more than the former right now.