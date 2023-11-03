‘I would love to’: £25m Tottenham player says he really wishes he had more pace

Dejan Kulusevski is very close to being a complete winger.

The Swede is a fantastic player in many aspects, he’s got a cracking shot on him, he’s very creative and he can cross a ball brilliantly.

However, what can sometimes separate Kulusevski from other world-class wingers is his lack of ability to get in behind and beat any defender one on one.

Make no mistake about it, Kulusevski is a fantastic dribbler, but he doesn’t have that lightning pace someone like Mo Salah or Bukayo Saka has.

Speaking to Goal’s TikTok, Kulusevski has now shared that he would actually love to add more pace to his game, stating that he would really like to get faster.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kulusevski wants to be faster

The £25m winger spoke about becoming quicker.

“Become twice as fast or twice as strong?” Kulusevski was asked.

“Twice as fast, I would love to get faster,” Kulusevski said.

Imagine

The thought of Kulusevski possessing that much speed is a frightening prospect.

The attacker is already such a talented player, but if you added that extra dynamic to his game, he’d be one of the best in the world.

He’s no slouch at the moment, but year-on-year, we see that the best players in the game are some of the fastest.

Mo Salah, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, what do these players all have in common? They’re absolutely rapid, and if you want to take your game to the next level, you have to be that quick.

Unfortunately, pace isn’t something you can just pick up overnight. Of course, you can train to get faster, but, a lot of the time, that is just a natural skill that a player either has or doesn’t have.