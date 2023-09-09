Arsenal have built one of the most exciting squads in the Premier League, but, still, for some reason, many believe that the Gunners are short up front.

Indeed, while Gabriel Jesus is a great option up front for Arsenal, he’s not exactly the most natural finisher in the world, and there is a view that the north London club need to sign a number nine who is more decisive in front of goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, Jay Bothroyd has been discussing some of Arsenal’s striking problems when discussing other Premier League forwards, and he says that he’d love to see Arsenal go and sign Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Toney the one for Arsenal

Bothroyd gave his verdict on the England international.

“He’s an A for me, he scores goals, he’s prolific, if you put him in one of the top teams he will score at least 20 Premier League goals per season. Great on penalties, he’s unbelievable. If you took him to someone like Arsenal, I would love Arsenal to sign him now,” Bothroyd said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Great option

Toney would be a fantastic option for Arsenal it has to be said.

Not only is he more clinical in front of goal than someone like Gabriel Jesus, he can also contribute in the build-up. He’s brilliant at holding the ball up, and he’s not selfish at all.

Toney is a fantastic forward, and once his ban is over, it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if a number of the top clubs in the Premier League were sniffing around him.