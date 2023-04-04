'I would': Liverpool told to put 24-year-old on the transfer list right now











Tony Cascarino has told Liverpool that he would sell Trent Alexander-Arnold if it was up to him.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, the pundit was discussing Alexander-Arnold’s performances this season, and he said that the Reds have a decision to make about his future.

Cascarino made his view on the matter very clear, stating that he would sell Alexander-Arnold this summer if a decent offer came in.

Sell Alexander-Arnold

Cascarino told Liverpool what to do with the full-back.

“When you’re winning and you’re winning the Champions League and the Premier League, it’s great, you can suffer what Trent does off the ball, but when you see him in the centre-forward position for that fourth goal and he got played around. He’s one you have to make a call on. If we can move him on and get decent money I would do that with Trent,” Cascarino said.

“Grealish loved it, he wanted it in every position. If you asked him his favourite afternoon of the season so far he’d say it’s against Trent. What I saw on Saturday I’ve seen it so often, Klopp has to make a call on the right-back.”

Harsh

This would be a truly remarkable thing for Liverpool to do.

Yes, Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been good lately, but surely they can’t be considering selling the right-back.

The 24-year-old is a homegrown star, he’s loved by the fans, and on his day, he’s still the best right-back in the world.

He’s been lacking cover from the defence and the midfield this season, so his lack of defensive ability has been exploited, but that isn’t to say that he won’t rediscover his form after a summer rebuild.

Liverpool shouldn’t be too brash here and let go of a once in a generation talent.

