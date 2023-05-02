‘I would jump at it’: 46-year-old manager says he would absolutely take the Leeds job, Radrizzani likes him











Lee Bowyer has said that he would absolutely take the Leeds job if it were offered to him.

Speaking on talkSPORT (2/5/22 10:38AM) the former Charlton manager has stated that he would jump at the chance to go into the Elland Road dugout if the opportunity arose.



Bowyer, of course, had a storied playing career at Leeds during the mid-90s and early 2000s, and he still has a soft spot for the West Yorkshire club to this day.

Bowyer would take the job

The 46-year-old said he would be up for taking the Leeds job on.

“Leeds United, Lee a club close to your heart, if called upon could you do a job, would you be willing?” Bowyer was asked.

“I love the club Jim. I had great times there and I would never turn that job down, never ever. I have a great relationship with the fans and with the club so that will never change. If I’m lucky enough to get that call one day I would jump at it and I would be honoured to take the club forward,” Bowyer said.

Could get it

While it looks like Sam Allardyce could be the Leeds manager until the end of the season, it wouldn’t be too shocking if Bowyer ended up getting the job this summer, especially if Leeds go down.

It was reported this week that Bowyer was being considered by the Whites as an interim option, while Phil Hay has previously reported that Andrea Radrizzani is a fan of Bowyer.

“In terms of coaches they like, Lee Bowyer is someone who’s caught their eye (and caught their eye a while ago),” Hay wrote all the way back in 2019.

“I know they like Bowyer but everything will depend on timing. Will Bielsa go at a time which makes transition possible?”

If Leeds do go down, they will be fishing in much more shallow managerial waters, and that may lead to them appointing someone like Bowyer.

Don’t be shocked if the 46-year-old ends up in the Leeds dugout one day.

