Midfielders have been the talk of the transfer window over the past six months after Arsenal signed Declan Rice and Chelsea splashed the cash on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Indeed, while it used to be strikers and attackers who moved for the most money, it now seems as though the midfielder is back in vogue.

The £100m barrier has been broken four times this year for midfield players, with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham all moving for over £100m.

Inevitably, all four players are going to be compared to one another, and when speaking to Sky Sports Premier League’s YouTube channel, Jamie Carragher was asked to rank these four players.

Carragher had Jude Bellingham down as his number one, followed by Enzo Fernandez, and after some deliberation, he decided that Declan Rice was indeed better than Moises Caicedo.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Declan Rice of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

£100m midfielders ranked

Carragher gave his verdict on these big-money transfers.

“I would put Jude Bellingham as number one. Number two I may put Fernandez second, if we see what we saw yesterday more often, he looks like a complete midfield player. I would go with Declan Rice next and I would go fourth Caicedo, who I am a huge fan of, but I would put him fourth on this list,” Carragher said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Former players of both teams, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher presenting Sky Sports from the middle of the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 5, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

England and Chelsea big winners

When you look at this list of talent, you can’t help but think just how lucky both England and Chelsea are to have these players playing together.

Rice and Bellingham should be the cornerstone of Gareth Southgate’s side for the next decade, while Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez could dominate the Premier League in tandem for years to come.

Arsenal are, of course, very lucky to have Rice, but it has to be said that even he may struggle in the midfield against Chelsea if both Caicedo and Fernandez find their best form at Stamford Bridge.