‘I would have’: Ray Parlour says Arsenal really should’ve signed ‘extraordinary’ Tottenham target

Arsenal kick off their new season against Nottingham Forest today with a few big questions to answer.

Indeed, while the Gunners have had a brilliant summer, it’s fair to say that the north London club need to figure out what they’re going to do in the striker department.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury has left Arsenal in attacking purgatory, and they don’t have a readymade solution lined up.

Many are now questioning whether or not the Gunners should’ve gone and bought a striker, and Ray Parlour, speaking on TalkSPORT, has made the case for Ivan Toney as a potential signing.

Toney to Arsenal

Parlour gave his verdict on the striker.

“That’s the only position I thought would they go in again, maybe get a striker but what strikers are available is another matter. I would have gone for Ivan Toney, if he wasn’t on a ban. Maybe you could still take a chance there. That’s the sort of player they have to be looking at,” Parlour said.

Good option

Of course, Ivan Toney couldn’t play at the moment anyway due to his ongoing ban, but it has to be said that he’d be a great option for a team like Arsenal.

There’s a reason Tottenham have reportedly been looking at Toney as a potential option in January. He’s a fantastic striker who has proven himself at this level.

Arsenal do need depth up top, and while it may be tough to convince Toney to come in and play second-fiddle to Gabriel Jesus, he would be the ultimate replacement option.

The ‘extraordinary’ striker would be brilliant for Arsenal.