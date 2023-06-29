‘I would have’: Liverpool now reportedly want ‘incredible’ player who said he would’ve joined them in 2020

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are interested in Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Liverpool have gone after a player from the Red Bull stable. Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate have both been signed from Leipzig in the past, while Takumi Minamino was signed from RB Salzburg back in 2020.

Interestingly, Szoboszlai was at Salzburg at the same time as Minamino, and when the Japanese forward made his move, the ‘incredible‘ playmaker made a claim about the switch to Anfield.

Indeed, Szoboszlai stated that he would have joined Liverpool at the time had the Reds approached him rather than Minamino.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Szoboszlai open to joining

The Hungarian spoke about Liverpool to Power Sportz back in 2020.

“I would have made the same choice if I was in his position. His last year was absolutely amazing and he also performed well against Liverpool,” The midfielder said.

“It was only a matter of time for (Minamino) to get such a chance. They offered him this chance, and he took it. I think he took the best possible decision because he is already 25 years old.”

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Keen

Of course, a lot has changed in three and a half years, but it’s clear to see that Szboszlai has a real appreciation for Liverpool as a football club.

The Reds are one of the most historic clubs in all of Europe, and while they didn’t have the best of seasons last time around, they still have incredible pulling power and would likely be able to convince Szoboszlai to join.

The Hungarian showed interest in a move three years ago, and now, he may get the chance to play for Liverpool.