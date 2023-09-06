Arsenal were thought to have won the transfer window earlier this summer, but, so far, their new signings have been very hit and miss.

Kai Havertz looks like a fish out of water in this Arsenal team, Jurrien Timber may not play again all season, while David Raya is yet to make his debut for the Gunners.

Declan Rice has been the one shining example from Arsenal’s new influx of stars after scoring a crucial goal against Manchester United at the weekend, but, as ever, you can’t please everyone.

Indeed, speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, John Giles has actually criticised Rice, claiming that he doesn’t do enough to be considered a great player, stating that while he does believe he’s very good, he doesn’t see him among the world’s elite.

Rice not doing enough

Giles gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“Souness said there’s three things as a midfield player, positional sense, scoring goals and making goals. He’s only got one of them, which is covering the ground. What he does, he does very well, but I would expect more form him as a great player,” Giles said.

“I’m not having an argument again when speaking about Declan. I think he’s a very good player, but is he one of the great players? Does he do enough in the middle of the field? No. Yes, I’d have him in the team anytime. He’s a good lad, he’s a very good player and should be a good player, but could he do more? I think so.”

Not necessarily true

As much as we agree in that goals are the currency of football, modern midfield players don’t necessarily need to be box threats in order to be considered greats.

Look at some of the best midfield players in football in recent years – Casemiro, Fabinho and N’Golo Kante weren’t all great creators or great goalscorers, but they were still absolutely incredible at what they did and considered amongst the best in the world.

Rice does need to up his game in order to reach that level, but he doesn’t necessarily need to change his entire game.