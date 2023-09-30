‘I would drop’: Pundit suggests Liverpool have a player who is better than Angel Di Maria in his prime

Mohamed Salah has to go down as one of the very best wingers of this generation.

The Egyptian has smashed all expectations since he joined Liverpool, he’s been ultra-consistent and he’s set all sorts of new records.

Speaking on ESPN, Ale Moreno had the unenviable task of comparing some of the best wide players of the past 10 years, as he was asked to start, bench or drop Gareth Bale, Salah, Eden Hazard and Angel Di Maria.

Interestingly, Moreno chose to start Gareth Bale, while Mo Salah earned a place on his hypothetical bench alongside Hazard and ahead of Di Maria.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Salah over Di Maria

Moreno gave his verdict on this hypothetical selection headache.

“Let me see, you have to start one, bench two and drop one at their very best? In their prime? I’ll start Gareth Bale, I would drop Di Maria and I will bench both Hazard and Salah at their best. There you go,” Moreno said.

Different players

Salah is better than Di Maria in a lot of ways, but it’s probably harsh to compare these two due to the fact they’re very different players.

Salah is, of course, a goalscorer at heart who wants to drive towards goal whenever he can.

Meanwhile, Di Maria is much more of a playmaker who knits things together rather than being the man to provide the end product time after time.

These two are undoubtedly two of the most talented footballers of their generations, and, when used in the right way, they’re both world-class talents.