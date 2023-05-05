‘I would do this’: English manager told Leeds he’d take the job after Jesse Marsch - journalist











Sam Allardyce is the new Leeds United manager, but if it were up to him, he’d have had this job quite some time ago.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, speaking on his podcast, Allardyce has been keen on the Leeds job for quite some time.

The former Bolton boss actually supposedly reached out to Leeds back in Februrary, telling the Yorkshire club in no uncertain terms that he’d be more than happy to become the new Leeds boss when Marsch left the club in February.

Photo by Molly Darlington – Pool/Getty Images

Allardyce reached out

Hay shared what he knows about Big Sam’s plea to become the new Leeds boss in February.

“It’s funny that it’s ended up being Sam Allardyce because back in February Allardyce did try to put himself forward after Marsch was sacked. As everyone knows Leeds were looking at Iraola, Slot and Schreuder, but Allardye got in touch to say ‘look I am available.’ As if Leeds didn’t know, he said ‘I am available and I would do this if you want me to.’ Him and Angus Kinnear go back to West Ham, they know each other and were in contact sporadically,” Hay said.

Should’ve done it

Hindsight is 20/20, but we have to say it. Leeds should have appointed Allardyce at that moment in time.

Look, he’s not the prettiest or most fashionable manager, but he knows how to keep a team up, and that’s why he’s currently in the hotseat at Elland Road.

Leeds resisted their reality in February, by that point the season was already over and they just needed to stay up, but, for some reason, they didn’t want to admit that they just needed an Allardyce-type at that moment in time.

Now, Leeds are having to stare their reality in the face, and Allardyce has a much bigger job on his hands than he would have had in February.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Show all