David Raya to Arsenal was something of a left-field transfer rumour that emerged at the weekend.

The Spaniard is apparently very keen to join the Gunners, and personal terms are said to be agreed.

However, negotiations with Brentford aren’t proving to be easy as the Bees stick to their £40m valuation of the goalkeeper.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Amy Lawrence gave her verdict on this transfer, and she says that she would be surprised if Raya were to join Arsenal unless the Gunners were able to sell a few players and recoup some cash.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Raya depends on sales

Lawrence shared her view of this situation.

“It’s a curious one. First of all I think it’s highly speculative until Arsenal find some money. If the sales aren’t forthcoming I would be surprised if this happens. It reminds me of when George Graham bought David Seaman and John Lukic was a fan favourite who was an integral part of everything,” Lawrence said.

Well running dry

It does make sense to believe that Raya to Arsenal may depend on player sales. After all, Arsenal don’t have unlimited funds.

They’ve already spent around £200m this summer, and unlike some of the state-backed clubs in England and Europe, Arsenal can’t just spend what they want when they want to.

Arsenal need to recoup some funds before they sign Raya, but with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga all potentially set to be sold, the Gunners should be able to raise the necessary funds to get this deal done.