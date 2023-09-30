‘I would be surprised’: Journalist says he’d now be stunned if 22-year-old doesn’t start for Arsenal today

Arsenal face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, and they head into this game with a few selection issues to deal with.

Indeed, the Gunners have something of an injury crisis on their hands at the moment as a number of their key players have either been ruled out or didn’t train fully this week.

However, amid all of this worry, some good news did emerge on Friday evening as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba were all pictured travelling with the squad to the south coast.

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Charles Watts has been discussing the selection issues Mikel Arteta faces and the injuries these players are said to be carrying, and he says that he would be shocked if Bukayo Saka didn’t start against Bournemouth after travelling with the team.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Shock if Saka doesn’t start

Watts gave his verdict on this situation.

“Bournemouth are no mugs, they’re not a bad team, could they make changes and still win this game? You’d probably look at it on paper and say yes, but it’s the Premier League where anyone can beat anyone, so I look at that and I would be surprised if Saka doesn’t start, certainly if he’s there,” Watts said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Would be a shock

It has to be said, it would be a shock if Saka didn’t start for Arsenal if he has travelled to Bournemouth.

It’s as simple as this for Arsenal, if Saka is available, Saka starts.

He’s played over 80 consecutive Premier League games for Arsenal at this point, and that is a streak that isn’t going to be ended unless he has to be taken out of the side.

Saka should be named in the Arsenal XI on Saturday afternoon, and that’s a huge boost for the Gunners.