Kai Havertz has just signed for Arsenal for £65m, and he’s about to enter an exciting new stage of his career.

Havertz joined the Gunners with the expectation of playing in a more advanced midfield role as the replacement for Granit Xhaka, but, here we are at the first game of the season, and it looks as though he may have to play up front.

Indeed, after Gabriel Jesus’s injury, Arsenal are light in attack, and it looks as though Havertz may be needed to play as a striker.

This is far from an ideal scenario, and speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Gregor Robertson has stated that he would genuinely be annoyed if he was Havertz right now.

Annoying

Robertson gave his verdict on Havertz’s situation.

“To me Kai Havertz should be the guy making the pass not making the run. I think that is the vision for him, but he’s hamstrung by Arsenal’s lack of options up front. If I was him I would be miffed that his run-in has been damaged a bit because Arsenal only have Nketiah behind Jesus who you can’t rely on. Arsenal have spent a lot of money, and Jesus is a transformative signing, but you can’t rely on his fitness,” Robertson said.

Temporary

It would be easy for Havertz to get annoyed about the current situation at Arsenal, but he has to remember that this is only temporary.

Gabriel Jesus will be back before he knows it, and who knows? Maybe Arsenal will even dip back into the transfer market and sign another striker.

Havertz wasn’t signed to play up front for the Gunners, and, it won’t be long before he’s back playing in that midfield role he was earmarked for when he arrived.

Havertz’s should still be on course to have a successful season.