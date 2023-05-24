‘I would be delighted’: Carragher says he’d be buzzing if £70m player joins Liverpool alongside Mac Allister











Liverpool need to rebuild their midfield this summer, and Jamie Carragher already knows two players that he wants the Reds to sign.

Speaking on The Anfield Wrap, the pundit stated that he’d be absolutely delighted if both Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount were to come to Anfield this summer.

The pundit was discussing Mount and how much he rates the Chelsea star, and he says that he’d like to see the England ace come in not only because of his quality but because of the homegrown quota the club also has to fill.

Carragher stated that he would be over the moon if the £70m midfielder came to Liverpool alongside Mac Allister.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Dream double signing

Carragher gave his verdict on the two Liverpool transfer targets.

“I think the club has to think about the English situation and the homegrown players. Milner is moving on, Oxlade-Chamberlain too. Joe Gomez isn’t playing every week, Jordan is getting older. That has to be in the back of people’s minds as well. If we brought Mac Allister and Mason Mount in I would be delighted with that,” Carragher said.

Ideal

There’s been loads of talk about how many midfielders Liverpool need this summer, but we can’t help but think that the signings of Mount and Mac Allister would be more than adequate if they were brought in.

Yes, Fabinho has had a sub-par season but as we’ve seen with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s resurgence in recent weeks, you don’t just become a bad player overnight.

A midfield of Fabinho, Mount and Mac Allister with Thiago and Jordan Henderson rotating would surely be enough for Liverpool.

The Reds could well make their midfield a position of strength heading into next season if they can get these signings over the line.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Show all