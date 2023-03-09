‘I would be amazed’: Journalist reacts after hearing rumours 26-year-old could leave Liverpool











Speaking on The RedMen TV, Goal’s Neil Jones has been discussing Diogo Jota’s future at Liverpool after it was reported this week that he could be sold.

Football Transfers claimed that the Reds were ready to sell Jota this summer and that an asking price had been set, but Jones – a well-respected journalist covering the Reds, says he’d be shocked if this was true.

Indeed, the reporter says that he can’t see an eventuality where Jota does end up leaving Anfield, claiming that he still has a massive role to play for the Reds.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jota likely to stay

Jones spoke about Jota.

“We’ll start with that. I would be amazed if Liverpool were looking to do anything with Diogo Jota. He’s had a season that has been a write-off so far hasn’t he pretty much? He hasn’t been at his best for a year, for various reasons really, he wasn’t starting games after Diaz signed and Mane was moved into the central role,” Jones said.

“He’s still got a massive role, he signed a new contract last summer. He was signed as one of these players to play in two or three positions. I don’t think Liverpool want to lose that and I’m not sure how highly rated he is away from Liverpool. I don’t think he’s a Mane or a Salah where the European giants look at him and say ‘wow what a player’.”

“I don’t see much of a world where he leaves. Look at his age, he’s 26, he’s got plenty to offer, so no.”

“There’s going to be plenty for Jota to prove at Liverpool and plenty of opportunities to do it. So I think he’s very much part of the future.”

Doesn’t make sense

The timing of this story just doesn’t make sense.

Yes, Liverpool may have one too many forwards in the squad right now, but that is being remedied by the fact that Roberto Firmino is leaving the club in the summer.

Perhaps if Firmino had signed a new deal this story would have some legs to it, but it’s really tough to envisage Jota leaving Liverpool in the same transfer window as Firmino.

Jota will most likely be staying at Anfield.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

