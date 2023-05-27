‘I wonder if that played a part’: Journalist suggests Arne Slot rejected Spurs because of 48-year-old











Alasdair Gold has suggested that Dennis Te Kloese’s decision to reject a move to Tottenham could have played a part in Arne Slot’s move to Spurs collapsing.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was speaking about Slot after he was ruled out of the race to become the new Tottenham boss, and he suggested that Te Kloese’s decision to knock Tottenham back as they search for a new Sporting Director could have played on Slot’s mind.

Of course, Te Kloese is the current General Manager at Feyenoord and perhaps the idea of coming in as a pair would have appealed more to Slot than heading into the unknown working with a Sporting Director he doesn’t know or trust.

Te Kloese could have influenced Slot

Gold gave his verdict on the Dutch manager.

“It is quite interesting, the other forgotten part of this is that Te Kloese, the General Manager at Feyenoord claims he rejected Spurs. I wonder if that played a part. As a double act would Slot have come in with more confidence? Maybe when that fell apart it was like ‘who am I going to get paired up with?’ There are a lot of aspects,” Gold said.

Can’t blame him

You can’t blame Slot for rejecting Tottenham after one of his most-trusted allies in Tottenham made that same decision.

Make no bones about it, Te Kloese will have spoken to Slot about why he rejected Tottenham, and that may well have convinced the 44-year-old manager to make that same decision.

The reality is that a move to Spurs isn’t all that appealing for anyone at the moment due to various ongoing issues, and Slot has clearly come to the conclusion that he’d have been better off staying at Feyenoord.

