‘I wish him all the best’: 24-year-old Arsenal man lauds ‘world-class’ player Tottenham sold this summer

Eddie Nketiah has lauded Harry Kane and joked that it is easier to try and pick up tips from the striker while on England duty now that he has left Tottenham Hotspur.

Nketiah was speaking – in comments reported by Football London – in a press conference following his first call-up after an impressive start to the season with Arsenal.

Of course, Eddie Nketiah will be vying with Harry Kane for an opportunity in Gareth Southgate’s side over the coming days. Kane is not only the England captain, but he is also the nation’s leading goalscorer of all-time.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

But obviously, it is now only on international duty where Nketiah’s path will cross with Kane – in the first-half of the season, at least.

Nketiah praises Kane after striker’s Tottenham exit

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern in the summer. And judging by the comments Nketiah has made about the 30-year-old, he was quite pleased to see him leave North London in the last few weeks.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

“He’s a world class striker,” Nketiah said. “Today was my first session so I’m sure I’ll be in his ear getting tips and learning as I think it’s another great opportunity to come away, learn and see what other top strikers are doing and how they prepare for games.

“I’m really looking forward to the week and hopefully we can do well and help the team this week. I think it makes the conversation a little bit easier now he’s made the move over [to Bayern Munich], but like I said he’s a fantastic player and I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Of course, Tottenham have made a positive start to life without Kane. They are amongst the pace-setters in the Premier League, and have won three of their opening four games under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs actually find themselves a couple of places higher than Arsenal due to their better goal difference. And they both now beaten Manchester United by a couple of goals. So it is going to be fascinating to see which side enjoys a better season.

The smart money would be on Nketiah and Arsenal to finish higher given the foundations Edu and Mikel Arteta have put in place. Their experience in the title race last year is only going to help them out this term.

But it would be a remarkable achievement for Tottenham to largely keep up with their neighbours given that they lost perhaps their greatest ever player on the eve of the season.