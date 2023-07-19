‘I will say that’: Journalist shares what he’s already hearing about Declan Rice in the Arsenal dressing room

Declan Rice’s presence is already being felt in the Arsenal dressing room.

That is according to Kaya Kaynak who has been speaking about the midfielder’s early impact at the north London club on his YouTube channel.

Rice may have only been an Arsenal player for a few days, but according to Kaynak, he’s already making his presence known within the dressing room.

Kaynak wasn’t willing to go far enough to call the midfielder a leader after just a few days, but it does sound as though he is well on his way to becoming one of the leading voices within the dressing room at Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rice already vocal

Kaynak shared what he knows about the former West Ham man.

“It’s interesting that after just one day in the squad that is already coming across with Declan Rice. I spoke to a few people around the dressing room around the open training and there was stuff about how he’s already established himself within the squad, I don’t wat to say he’s a leader, because it’s only been a couple of days, but his presence is felt, I will say that much,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Not surprising

It really isn’t shocking to hear this about Rice at Arsenal.

This is what you get when you sign a club-captain from a club like West Ham United.

Rice has never been the type to shy away, whether that’s on the pitch, in front of the cameras or on social media.

Rice is a one-of-a-kind personality, and in this Arsenal squad where being a big character is paramount to success, it really isn’t shocking to hear that he’s already thriving.

Don’t be too surprised if Rice turns out to be one of the bigger leaders in this dressing room.