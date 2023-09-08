“I went to the training ground’: Ray Parlour says 22-year-old Arsenal man was only one in on player’s day off

Bukayo Saka continued his progression for Arsenal and England by picking up the Three Lions’ men’s player of the year award this week.

Saka has been outstanding in both Arsenal red and the white of England. After a fine World Cup and brilliant Premier League season, Saka’s award was deserved.

And speaking about Saka on TalkSPORT today, Ray Parlour has given an example of why Saka is so good.

Ray Parlour praises Bukayo Saka after England award

Talking to Alan Brazil about Saka, Parlour was quick to praise the England and Arsenal man’s attitude.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And giving an explanation of what he meant by that, Parlour explained he had seen Saka down at London Colney, even though he had a day off.

“He’s been a revelation. It’s the little things. I went to the training ground not so long ago and every single player had a day off. But he was in,” Parlour said.

“He just said I want to do a little bit more warm down and get my legs going. He was on a bike, he didn’t have to be there. That’s the sort of professional he is to say I want to go in and look after myself. He’s just a fine young man. I think every single person likes him.”

Saka will be hoping to continue his fine form for England this weekend against Ukraine. From there, Arsenal fans will want him back safe and sound to lead their title push.

One of the best around

When you look around world football now at wingers and wide forwards, it’s hard to really find many better than Bukayo Saka.

The young Arsenal man has been, as Parlour says, a revelation. Worringly for everyone else, he’s probably only going to get even better as well.

For England and Arsenal, seeing Saka develop how he has done and now go on to become one of the best in world, has been a joy to behold.

And if he can keep improving and guide Arsenal and England to a trophy, then a Balon D’or might not be out of reach either.