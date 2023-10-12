‘I went’: £4m Liverpool player says he genuinely could’ve signed for RB Leipzig

Joe Gomez has spent the vast majority of his career at Liverpool now, but he could’ve ended up playing his football elsewhere.

Indeed, before Liverpool snapped Gomez up, he was hot property at Charlton Athletic, and he attracted interest from all over Europe including from Germany.

Speaking on the On The Judy Podcast, Gomez shared how he almost joined RB Leipzig before his £4m move to Liverpool, but he didn’t feel ready to move abroad at such a young age.

Gomez could’ve joined Leipzig

The defender shared how he almost headed to Germany.

“Yeah, so I went in the summer, but in the January I went to RB Leipzig. I’d only played half a season and they were still in Bundesliga 2. Of course, in hindsight they’re a great club, but I wasn’t ready. I went with my mum and my dad, my Mrs wasn’t feeling it either,” Gomez said.

“The opportunities came up and in the summer there was Liverpool, Bournemouth and Villa. Those were the main options. At the time I saw Eddie Howe – a great gaffer, it was a big decision, but I met Brendan and always had a soft spot for Liverpool, I met Brendan and he was just a likeable person and I knew I could’ve had that platform from a big club out on loan.”

Tough move

As much as Gomez probably would’ve been brilliant in the Bundesliga, we really can’t blame him for not making this move.

A move abroad for a young English player is always daunting, and while it may not be as scary these days after a number of young Englishman have now flourished on the continent, but, back then, there were no examples to follow.

To be fair, Gomez’s patience did pay off and he eventually got his move to Liverpool that led to him becoming a Premier League and European champion.