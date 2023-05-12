'I wasn't right': 31-year-old Leeds player admits he was playing with an injury earlier this season











Leeds United are prepping for another massive week of Premier League action when they entertain Newcastle United at Elland Road tomorrow.

In a must win – or must draw game at least – Leeds know that playing earlier in the day gives them a chance to ramp up the pressure on the clubs in and around them.

Of course, Sam Allardyce’s team selection is going to be key. And in midfield, the inclusion of Adam Forshaw could be vital in getting results over the line.

Adam Forshaw admits injury mistake

The 31-year-old Forshaw has been in and out of the Leeds XI throughout the year. And speaking ahead of the game with Newcastle, hehas admitted that he’s been playing at times when injured.

“I’d had a groin repair in October, on the other side to where I’d had all my problems previously in the promotion season and the first season in the Premier League,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

“In all honesty, I probably wasn’t fully – well I wasn’t right, I was at 60 per cent or something. But I knew Jesse [Marsch] and the team probably could have done with me at the time, because Tyler [Adams] was suspended and I was desperate to make it right, try and get back in the team, but I knew deep down I wasn’t right.

“When I played the [December 28] Man City game he brought me off because he wanted me available for the Newcastle game. I was clinging on really, the three days were a quick turnaround. I was trying my hardest to help the team and then I had to come off at half-time in the Newcastle game. I had to restart the whole rehab process really because it was sort of like a patch-up job at the time to just keep myself available, whereas deep down I needed a full load of rehab.”

TBR’s’ View: Experience can be key

Sam Allardyce loves a player he can rely on and Adam Forshaw is the sort of player who fits into Big Sam’s thinking.

Known for his combative nature in the middle of the park, Forshaw is just what Leeds need in there right now. He’s also good enough with the ball to contribute, and his absence this year hasn’t helped at times.

This admission on injury problems is an intriguing one. But Forshaw needs to just put that firmly behind him now and focus on these next three games. He’s good enough to make a difference, and Allardyce will hope his faith in the midfielder is rewarded.

