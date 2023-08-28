Clement Lenglet to Tottenham is a rumour that has persisted all summer long.

The French defender has continuously linked with a return to the north London club after the end of his loan spell, but, here we are in the final week of the transfer window, and no move has materialised, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to either.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Lenglet is now unlikely to sign for Tottenham this summer.

Indeed, Thomas says he’s been told by sources around the player that Lenglet is no longer expecting his move to Tottenham to come to fruition.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lenglet not expecting Spurs move

Thomas shared what he knows about the £32m centre-back.

“The only left-footed one on the list who remains is Lenglet. He is still available and we know Spurs and Barcelona have been speaking off and on through the summer about various players, Lenglet included. I was told today that it was unlikely by some sources around the player, they’re not expecting that to be something that happens,” Thomas said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Probably a good thing

Lenglet not returning to Tottenham is probably a good things for all parties involved.

Tottenham don’t need a centre-back who proved last season that he’s not good enough, while Lenglet doesn’t need to return to a club where, with all due respect, the fans don’t really want him.

Lenglet is a talented player, and with a clean slate he could well rediscover the form that made him a regular for Barcelona and France a few years ago.

This move, in all honesty, wouldn’t have made sense for anyone involved.