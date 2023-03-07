'I was told': TalkSPORT journalist now shares what he heard about Daniel Levy and Harry Kane in January











Speaking on TalkSPORT, Alex Crook has shared some insight into Harry Kane’s future after Tottenham suffered two major setbacks last week.

The north London club are now out of the FA Cup after a loss to Sheffield United and they may even be seen as the underdogs in the race for the top four after Liverpool’s momentum-building victory against Manchester United and their loss to Wolves.

Understandably, these setbacks have led to questions, once again, being raised regarding Harry Kane’s future as the England captain continues his quest to win trophies.

According to Crook, he was told in January that if Harry Kane is to leave Spurs, Daniel Levy would prefer him to head abroad rather than to another Premier League club.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Levy wants Kane to go abroad

The journalist shared what he’s heard about Kane.

“He wants to be challenging for trophies, he at least wants to be in the Champions League next season. That looks unlikely for Spurs because Liverpool now have momentum,” Crook said.

“Kane does have a decision to make, having said all of that. I was told at the turn of the year, Daniel Levy, a notoriously difficult negotiator, would be reluctant to sell Kane to a Premier League rival. If he does leave Spurs he would prefer him to go abroad. We know Bayern Munich are showing an interest. I was under the impression that would be the more likely outcome.”

Double-edged sword

A move abroad is something of a double-edged sword for Harry Kane to deal with.

On one hand, moving to a team like Bayern Munich will protect his Tottenham legacy as he won’t be joining a direct rival and he’ll still be able to win trophies.

However, you also have to consider Kane’s motives going forwards. Does he want to win trophies? Or does he want to write his name in the history books by breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League record?

It’s clear what Levy would rather Kane do, but in 18 months’ time, the decision won’t be in his hands anymore as the striker’s contract will be up.

Show all