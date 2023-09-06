‘I was told’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Nicolas Pepe leaving Arsenal

The transfer window has closed and, somehow, Nicolas Pepe is still an Arsenal player.

The Ivorian is a player that the Gunners have absolutely no use for these days, but due to his excessive wage demands, he’s not been able to find a new employer.

Mikel Arteta has no use for the player, and while recent reports have suggested that the player is closing in on a move to Turkey, Charles Watts is led to believe that this isn’t the case.

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Watts was speaking about Pepe’s supposed move to Turkey, and he’s been told that such a switch isn’t anywhere near as close as some would have you believe.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pepe to Turkey not close

Watts shared what he’s heard about the winger.

“There is no world where Arteta will use Pepe between now and the end of the season. I agree with what you’re saying. He won’t play Pepe. Things are going on with Pepe at the moment. We have had reports saying that he’s close to signing for Besiktas, although when I checked that out I was told it’s nowhere near as clean-cut as is being reported over there,” Watts said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Needs a move

Pepe’s move to Besiktas may not be that close, but the fact remains that he does need a move away from Arsenal.

The Gunners need to get him off their wage bill, while the player himself surely wants to play a bit of football this season.

Pepe’s career is going in the wrong direction, and the only way he can get things back on track is by leaving Arsenal.

This is something both Pepe and Arsenal need to work on.