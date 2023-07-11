Leeds United genuinely do want to sign Gustavo Hamer this summer.

That is what Dean Jones has heard from someone within the club.

Indeed, speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, Jones was discussing the recent links between Fulham and Hamer, and he stated that there are other clubs in for the Coventry star this summer – namely Leeds United.

Jones says that he’s heard from someone within Leeds that their interest is genuine and that this deal is being pursued, but, as the journalist notes, Fulham may well have the edge in this race due to their Premier League status.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hamer wanted by Leeds

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ midfielder.

“I think it’s Leeds who are actively looking at him right now, and we would have the jump on them. I was told by someone at Leeds that that was genuine interest from them and they have been pursuing it, if that’s your main competition for someone like Hamer then there is a lot of sense in seeing if you can get something done,” Jones said.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tough

Leeds United have a strong interest in Hamer, but make no mistake about it, this deal won’t be easy.

For a start, Coventry will not be keen to sell to one of their Championship rivals, while the fact that Fulham are interested is another spanner in the works.

Indeed, while Leeds fans may not want to admit it, Fulham are in a better position than Leeds right now to kick on, and if Hamer has the choice between the two clubs, he may well favor a move to Craven Cottage.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Leeds get their transfer plans in place for the Daniel Farke era.