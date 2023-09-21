‘I was like whoa’: Danny Murphy didn’t realise just how good £30m Arsenal player is

Arsenal on-loan goalkeeper David Raya is certainly making waves around North London at the minute.

The 28-year-old has played in the Gunners’ last two games, and could well be Mikel Arteta’s new number one.

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal paid Brentford £3million to sign Raya for the 2022-23 campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The deal includes an option for the Gunners to sign him permanently for £27million.

Raya’s arrival came after Aaron Ramsdale had just enjoyed another superb season with Arsenal.

The Spaniard initially began the campaign on the bench, but has now started the Gunners’ last two matches.

Danny Murphy, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, admits he didn’t realise just how good Raya actually is.

“I didn’t realise as well with Raya until I really looked at him more at the weekend,” he began.

“And I did see lots of Brentford games but they don’t particularly play out – how good, how good he is.

“Really, really good… what about the one he came for near the end when Everton had all the big ones over, he just came flying out to get it. I was like whoa.”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Our view

Arsenal may have just landed one of the bargains of the season in Raya.

For the Gunners to pay just £3million to have him on loan for one season is astounding.

And if they take up the offer to sign him, it’s just a further £27million to take the fee to £30million.

Who knows, Raya could potentially be the difference that helps Arsenal win the league.