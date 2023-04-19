‘I was flattered’: £35m Premier League star says he genuinely considered signing for Celtic











Kaoru Mitoma has been discussing the fact that Celtic wanted to sign him before he moved to Brighton.

Ange Postecoglou has had great success at Celtic signing some top class players from the J-League who have become key players in his team.

Indeed, the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda all flourishing in Glasgow.

There was a point when Mitoma could’ve joined his fellow countrymen at Celtic Park, but he instead decided to go to Brighton due to the standard of the Premier League.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Mitoma admitted that he did indeed consider joining Celtic.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mitoma considered Celtic move

The £35m winger spoke about almost joining Postecoglou at Celtic.

“What made you decide to go to Brighton instead of Celtic?” Mitoma was asked.

“I was flattered but I also knew that the Premier League has the highest standard of football in the world. This is why I accepted Brighton’s offer straight away. I did give some time to think about Celtic too, but my desire to play in the strongest league in the world was very high,” Mitoma said.

The right call

As good as Mitoma would’ve been at Celtic, it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t made the right decision in joining Brighton.

Indeed, Mitoma wanted to test himself at the highest level, and now, he’s established himself as one of the very best players in English football.

If he’d gone to Celtic, we can’t help but feel that his time in Glasgow would’ve been short-lived as Premier League sides would have come sniffing very quickly, but he skipped that step and headed straight to Brighton where he has now become an absolute superstar.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

