'I was close': £4m Liverpool player says he very nearly signed for Real Madrid











Harvey Elliott has shared just how close he came to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

At that moment in time, Elliott was one of the highest-rated young players in the world after becoming the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League at the age of just 15.

The midfielder would ultimately sign for Liverpool in a deal that was worth £4m after a tribunal with Fulham, but the left-footer has now told the We Are Liverpool Podcast that he almost joined Real Madrid that summer.

However, Elliott was ultimately swayed by Liverpool due to the fact he and his family always supported the Reds.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Elliott nearly joined Real Madrid

The midfielder shared how close he came to joining Los Blancos.

“You had an opportunity to join Real Madrid, but Liverpool was your choice?” Elliott was asked.

“Yeah I did. It was a number of things to be honest and I was close to going to Madrid, but as soon as Liverpool came in that was it, my heart was set on it because of being a Liverpool fan. All of the family, it was my dad’s dream to play for Liverpool but he didn’t quite make it. My brother as well, he’s the biggest Liverpool fan I’ve seen. He has information that even I don’t know and I play for the team,” Elliott said.

Shows his talent

Harvey Elliott can sometimes be questioned by Liverpool supporters, but this just goes to show how talented he actually is.

A 15-year-old at Fulham should not be catching the eye of Real Madrid, but Elliott did just that during his time at Craven Cottage.

Let’s not forget, Elliott is still only 19 years old and he’s made more appearances for Liverpool this season than any other player.

This is a young man who has a huge career ahead of him, and Liverpool are lucky that he chose them above Real Madrid.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

