‘I was actually rubbish’: 22-year-old Arsenal youngster says he was actually terrible in his Arsenal trial

You only get one chance to make a first impression as a young player in football.

Anyone who wants to make it at the top level has to impress from day one if they’re to be offered terms at any club, but, in some instances, you do get a second-chance.

Indeed, speaking on the Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast, Arsenal’s Arthur Okonkwo has been speaking about the process of joining the Gunners, and he says that he was actually poor during his initial two-week trial at Hale End.

However, Okonkwo did get a second chance to shine in a tournament at Hale End, and after a good showing in that environment, he was offered a two-year deal at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Okonwko was terrible in his Arsenal trial

The goalkeeper spoke about his rollercoaster journey to joining Arsenal.

“I had a two week trial and I was actually rubbish. But we had a tournament in the dome at Hale End, and I had a great tournament, they signed me that day and gave me a two-year contract, I was happy really, and it was a good day for me,” Okwonko said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Never give up

This just goes to show how important perseverance is in football.

It would have been so easy for Okonkwo or any player to have their confidence knocked by a poor start at a new club, but he got his head down, worked hard and eventually got what he wanted.

That’s the sort of mentality you need to have if you’re going to make it as a professional footballer, and while Okonkwo is yet to get his chance to shine at first-team level with Arsenal, after hearing this story, you’d be a fool to back against the goalkeeper working his socks off to get his shot at the Emirates.