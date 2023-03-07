‘I was a Tottenham fan’: Free agent who Conte tried to sign in Jan says he supported Spurs











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ben Foster has been discussing Tottenham Hotspur after their loss to Wolves at the weekend.

Anything Foster says about Spurs these days comes with some added intrigue. After all, the goalkeeper was recently named as a transfer target for Spurs after Hugo Lloris’ injury.

Tottenham apparently tried to sign Foster last month on a free to add to their goalkeeping ranks, but a deal didn’t come to fruition as the Premier League blocked the deal.

Interestingly, Foster has now admitted that he was a Tottenham supporter as a youngster, criticising the club’s recent inconsistent performances.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Foster supported Spurs

The ex-West Brom star spoke about Tottenham.

“Listen, as a kid I was a Tottenham fan. As you grow older you lose your allegiances a bit, and grow to have an affinity with the clubs you played for,” Foster said.

“I was a Tottenham fan as a kid, and at the minute it seems like a weird one being a Tottenham fan. You don’t know what you’ll be getting from one week to the next, Antonio Conte is not in the country yet, one week they’re really good on the tele, the next they play against Wolves and I could see this result coming.”

Inconsistent

Foster may be a bit biased towards Tottenham due to the fact he supported them as a kid, but he didn’t hold back when critiquing their recent form.

He’s absolutely right, Spurs have been wildly inconsistent this season and it’s genuinely impossible to predict what they’ll do next.

Foster may have been a Spurs fan, but he must be slightly relieved that he didn’t join the club last month. After all, there aren’t many more tumultuous environments in the Premier League right now.

