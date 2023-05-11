'I want to stop him': Unai Emery seriously impressed by 23-year-old Spurs player; says he's playing very well











Unai Emery has praised Pedro Porro and suggested that the Tottenham Hotspur wide-man is both strong defensively and going forward.

The Aston Villa boss was speaking – in comments reported by Birmingham Live – ahead of Saturday’s clash against Tottenham at Villa Park. The Villans have the opportunity to move level on points with Spurs with a win in the game.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It is actually Ryan Mason’s side who, just about, go into the contest with a little more form. Villa have lost their last two. Meanwhile, Tottenham beat Crystal Palace at the weekend to move back up to sixth in the table.

Unai Emery praises Pedro Porro

And one of their more impressive players of late has been Pedro Porro. The Spaniard scored in the dramatic draw with Manchester United, and set up Harry Kane’s winner against Crystal Palace.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

He is certainly starting to justify why Tottenham spent so much of the January window trying to bring him to the club.

And ahead of Saturday’s clash, Unai Emery was asked about the battle between Pedro Porro and Alex Moreno on Tottenham’s right flank.

“Yes of course, [Porro] is playing very well. He’s a strong player offensively and defensively. He’ll face Moreno and Digne and I want to stop him and take the challenge with the duels,” he said, as reported by Birmingham Live.

This season has not been a positive one for Tottenham. But they will hope to end the campaign on a high to take some positives into the summer and when their new manager comes in.

Porro is not yet the finished article. He has had some difficult times since moving to North London in January. But he does appear to be finding his feet.

And he is certainly looking like a player the next Tottenham manager can put a lot of faith in heading into next season – and hopefully, a much brighter future.