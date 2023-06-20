Journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that it is his understanding that Ange Postecoglou is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Pedro Porro as he prepares to start working with his new squad.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel about the various issues Postecoglou will be dealing with during the summer transfer window following his appointment as Tottenham boss.

There are likely to be plenty of changes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. Postecoglou is someone who knows exactly how he wants his teams to play. And it is safe to say that it is quite different to what Spurs fans were served up while Antonio Conte was in charge.

Postecoglou a fan of Pedro Porro

Gold noted that one of those changes is likely to involve Tottenham reverting to a back four. And with that, questions may have to be asked about what the plans will be for Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard had some bright moments following his January loan move from Sporting. But he appears to be at his best as a wing-back. So a more traditional right-back role may not necessarily play to his strengths.

However, Gold believes that Postecoglou is an admirer of the 23-year-old.

“From what I understand, Postecoglou likes Pedro Porro. I don’t think it’s any coincidence that they are both part of the same agency, CAA Base represents them both. So he will be well aware of him,” he told his YouTube channel.

“If you’re not aware, Porro’s deal, there’s an obligation that that becomes a £40 million permanent signing this summer.”

There are a few Tottenham players fans will be very excited about if there is a sense that Postecoglou will be the man to get the best out of them.

And Porro is certainly one. He scored three goals and contributed three assists in 15 Premier League games following his move. That is a pretty decent return considering the mess Spurs were in the second-half of last season.

It remains to be seen what role Porro will have next year. But it is encouraging to hear that Postecoglou is a fan of the wide-man when you consider the potential he appears to have.