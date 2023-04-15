‘I understand’: Liverpool ready to strike and make two signings very early this summer - journalist











According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool want their transfer business done pronto this summer.

Speaking on the LFC Transfer Room Podcast, the journalist shared what he knows about the Reds’ transfer plans, and he says that he’s led to believe that the Merseyside club are prioritising signings that can be done quickly.

As we all know, Liverpool very rarely like to wait around in the transfer window with the signings of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez being done very quickly in recent times, and it looks as though they want to follow that pattern this summer.

Jacobs says that it may not be long before we see two signings come through the door at Anfield once the window opens.

Liverpool ready to strike

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Reds’ plans.

“Liverpool’s plan is to do their business early which is why when the window opens I don’t think we will have to wait that long to see one or two come through the door.

I think they will be well ahead with their planning from what I understand in terms of looking for other names,” Jacobs said.

“If one or two come in, particularly in Bellingham’s position, we will know categorically that they also walked away from Bellingham because they became very confident of signing other players in that position.”

No time to waste

Liverpool getting their business done early this summer is a wise move. After all, there’s no time to waste at Anfield at the moment.

Indeed, the Reds are currently in disarray, and if the clock starts ticking towards the transfer deadline and we don’t see any signings, there could be a mutiny amongst the fanbase and even the players.

Luckily, it sounds as though they already have a plan in mind for this summer, and now, they just have to execute it.

