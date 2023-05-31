‘I understand’: Fabrizio Romano says Spurs are considering another manager in his 50s along with Postecoglou











Ange Postecoglou is apparently moving up Tottenham’s list of managerial targets, but there are still a few other names in the frame.

Indeed, Jack Pitt-Brooke has reported that Graham Potter’s chances of becoming the new Spurs boss are increasing, while Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Luis Enrique is still in the frame to become the new Spurs gaffer.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano has claimed that Ange Postecoglou is certainly someone Spurs are keen on, while he also noted that Enrique is someone who remains in the frame and is internally appreciated at Spurs.

Enrique in the frame

Romano shared what he knows about Enrique.

“Big confusion after the Arne Slot situation. Ange Postecoglou is in the list, they are waiting for the cup final to respect Celtic, but he is in the list, and from what I understand, Luis Enrique remains in the frame, he was on the list when Fabio Paratici was there, then he resigned, but he remains a name appreciated internally at Tottenham,” Romano said.

Different approach

It looks as though Spurs may have changed their approach when it comes to finding their Antonio Conte replacement.

Indeed, it was reported to begin with that Spurs were keen on getting a younger manager, and the links to Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann seemed to reflect that.

However, now, with Postecoglou and Enrique, two managers in their 50s, leading the race, it looks as though Tottenham may be keen to get something of a wiser head through the door.

Don’t be shocked if Spurs end up hiring a more experienced manager now.

