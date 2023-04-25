There's one member of Antonio Conte's coaching staff who is still in Tottenham training today - journalist











Tottenham have, remarkably, sacked their interim manager.

In an unheralded move, the caretaker manager at Spurs has been sacked due to poor results, and he’s not the only staff member who has been let go either.

Indeed, according to Alasdair Gold, the entire Italian cohort of coaches have also gone from the club, but that doesn’t seem to include Gianni Vio, the set-piece coach described as ‘one of the best’ around during his time at Leeds United.

Interestingly, there has been a lot of confusion about Vio’s situation. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold stated that it’s his understanding that Vio has also left Spurs along with Stellini.

Vio has gone, or has he?

Gold shared what he knows about the set-piece coach.

“Cristian Stellini has departed Tottenham Hotspur along with the rest of the Italian contingent. That includes Gianni Vio. I know some people have asked if he’s separate to them and he’s sticking around, from what I understand he’s not. The Italian influence has gone,” Gold said.

However, just hours after that update, Vio turned up to Tottenham training, confusing many after it was reported that he’d leave.

It appears not all of Spurs’ Italian coaching staff have left. The belief yesterday was originally that all of them had gone as per the statement, but today it seems that Gianni Vio has remained in his role of attacking set piece coach to assist Ryan Mason. That’s a help for him. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 25, 2023

Reset button hit

Tottenham have been an absolute mess in recent months, and it was time to hit the reset button.

Were the Italian cohort of coaching staff to blame for Spurs’ issues? Of course they weren’t but when you’re looking to change the entire culture of a club, you have to make as many changes as you can as quickly as you can.

Of course, Vio has stayed, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the new manager, whoever that may be, strip back and get rid of him this summer.

Tottenham are, of course, looking for a new manager, and they may have to go for someone who will bring along an entire backroom team with him as they’ve gutted the coaching staff in the wake of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini’s departures.

This is a remarkable situation, and with no manager, very few coaches and no Sporting Director, Daniel Levy has the busiest summer of his life ahead of him.

