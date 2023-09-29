James Maddison picked up an injury in the north London derby at the weekend, and it’s fair to say that he’s a doubt for this Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

Indeed, the Tottenham midfielder seemed to take a knock against Arsenal last week, and while it didn’t appear to be a serious injury, it’s very much touch and go regarding whether or not he’ll be fit to face Liverpool.

Unfortunately, it sounds as though Maddison may be losing his race to be fit for this weekend’s game.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Maddison hasn’t actually trained with the team this week, claiming that he needs to be managed very carefully in the coming weeks.

Maddison needs managing

Gold shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“With Maddison there was certainly positivity from it in the immediate aftermath, certainly from the player’s point of view. I don’t think he’s been that involved in team training from what I understand this week. It will be a case now of getting some light training in ahead of the game, to be honest, with Maddison, he has been carrying so many problems, little problems with his body, some picked up on England duty as well. I think it’s just a case of managing him,” Gold said.

Risk it

Maddison may not be fully fit heading into this weekend’s game, but if it is possible to patch him up and get him on the pitch on Saturday, he needs to start.

Make no mistake about it, Maddison is Tottenham’s most important player at the moment, and in a game like this, they need him playing.

If the worst comes to the worst, Maddison missing next week’s game against Luton wouldn’t be a disaster, but if he doesn’t play against Liverpool that could be the difference between winning and losing.