Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal slipped up in the title race on Friday evening with a 3-3 draw at home to Southampton.

Almost every Arsenal fan in the country will have had this game pre-emptively marked down as a win on their calendars as top played bottom, but the Saints upset the odds at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta would be forgiven for being angry or upset after the game, but he was actually very rational.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Arteta shared what he told his squad after the game and he was still relaying positive messages, telling his team how much he loves coaching them and how they play.

Arteta shared the love

The Spaniard shared the conversationhe had with his team on Friday evening.

“We were so close to winning. It is incredible but it happens. Errors are a part of football and our job is to give the support that is needed and I told them that I love them so much and that it’s a joy to coach them to see that belief, that spirit and that togetherness that they have and the quality they play with when it’s real pressure. I didn’t see anybody hiding, everyone was going for it,” Arteta said.

Soft approach

Many managers would have gone in and torn the dressing room up after such a result on Friday, but Arteta seems to be favouring a softer approach here.

To be fair, it’s hard to be angry with this squad after their performances so far this season. They’ve already surpassed all expectations this term, and Arteta seems to realise that.

There’s no point lingering on one negative after an amazing campaign, Arsenal need to pick themselves up and dust themselves off and find a way to beat Manchester City on Wednesday.

