‘I told the manager’: 26 year-old Aston Villa player believes his situation is ‘not pleasant’ at the club

Aston Villa signing Youri Tielemans has been speaking about his start to life at the club and he clearly expected to be playing more than he is.

The Belgian midfielder signed for Aston Villa on a free transfer. He joined after his contract at his former club expired.

No doubt many thought it was a great signing, especially on a free transfer. Now, six games into the season, Tielemans has featured in every game but actually only started once.

Many would have possibly thought he would get straight into the side but at the moment, Unai Emery is favouring other options.

Tielemans on his playing time at Aston Villa

The central midfielder was speaking in a press conference whilst on international duty with Belgium. He was asked about his playing time at Villa and the ‘tremendous‘ player showed his frustrations at not having more of a key role.

Speaking via Belgian publication DHnet Tielemans said: “This situation is not pleasant. I told the manager (Unai Emery) that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with his two midfielders from last season.

“He told me that soon the matches will come one after the other and I will have more playing time. I know this answer doesn’t help me move forward, but what should I do? Whenever I have an opportunity, I want to take it. So far, I have started once, in the Conference League (against Hibernian).”

You can clearly see that the 26 year-old feels like he should be playing more and maybe when he signed his contract he was told he would be more of a starting player.

Despite this, Emery clearly has not been fully impressed by what he has seen and due to this, Tielemans has to make a statement when he is next on the pitch.

Hopefully he has not caused any issues by speaking out but it shows that he is competitive and will not settle with being on the bench.