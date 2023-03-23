‘I told Jose’: Chris Kamara says he told Mourinho to sign ‘Rolls Royce’ for Man Utd before he joined Liverpool











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Chris Kamara has dropped something of a bombshell about Virgil van Dijk.

The pundit was discussing the Dutch defender with his guest, Troy Deeney, who named the Liverpool centre-back as one of his toughest opponents during his career.

The pair spoke incredibly highly of the Liverpool star when Kamara shared an interesting insight.

Indeed, Kamara says that he actually told Jose Mourinho to go out and sign Van Dijk for Manchester United before he ever even moved to Liverpool.

Unfortunately for United, Mourinho stated that he wouldn’t have been given the money to sign a player like Van Dijk and, in turn, a deal didn’t happen.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mourinho was told to sign Van Dijk

Kamara told the story of how he told Mourinho to sign the Liverpool star.

“You mention Virgil Van Dijk there, was he different?” Kamara asked Deeney.

“He was unbelievably good, six foot six, very quick, passed with both feet, very physical, he’s a Rolls Royce isn’t he?” Deeney said.

“I can exclusively reveal that I told Jose Mourinho to take him to Manchester United and Jose said ‘these lot won’t give me the money for him’, and he went to Liverpool instead,” Kamara said.

Imagine

Could you imagine how the footballing landscape could have changed if Virgil van Dijk joined Manchester United instead of Liverpool at that point in time?

The Red Devils would surely have become real contenders for top honours under Jose Mourinho around that time, and perhaps he would never have lost his job at Old Trafford.

It’s one of the Premier League’s great sliding doors moments, but sadly for United fans, we’ll never know what the Dutchman could’ve achieved if he’d signed for Liverpool’s biggest rivals.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

