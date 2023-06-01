'I thought he was hopeless': Pundit says 26-year-old Newcastle player's done something he's never seen before











Johnny Giles has included Newcastle star Joelinton in his Premier League team of the season, and claimed that he has never seen a forward adapt to becoming a midfielder so well.

Giles was speaking to Off The Ball after Newcastle enjoyed an amazing campaign, with Eddie Howe’s men ensuring that they will be playing in the Champions League next year.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The Magpies certainly seemed to surpass expectations. And perhaps it is fair to say that no player has been a bigger revelation than Joelinton.

Giles lauds Newcastle midfielder Joelinton

The Brazilian looked set to be one of the biggest flops in Premier League history after arriving for a club-record fee to bolster Newcastle’s forward line.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

However, he barely scored for the club. And it seemed that he was never going to make the grade on Tyneside. But that largely changed once Eddie Howe arrived.

Howe has pushed Joelinton further back. And he has since gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He scored six times in the top-flight this season.

In fact, Giles has named Joelinton in his Premier League team of the campaign, insisting that he has done something he has not seen before.

“I’ve got Joelinton. He came as a forward, and I thought he was hopeless. A total waste of money. And they moved him back into midfield. Now maybe he was always a midfield player, a natural midfield player. I think he’s been absolutely brilliant,” he told Off The Ball.

“He gets on the ball, he controls the midfield in many games, he gets the odd goal. But mostly as a midfield player, I think he’s been absolutely outstanding. I was surprised when they put him in midfield, because I thought if he’s not going to make it up front – but maybe he’s always been a natural midfield player. He looks like one now. Outstanding, totally outstanding for Newcastle this season.

“I wouldn’t believe it myself,” when it was suggested that his inclusion was not something anyone would have expected a couple of years ago. “I’ve never seen a forward come back into midfield and be able to do what he does.”

Few players in Premier League history have experienced a turnaround quite like Joelinton. It is easy to forget just how much ridicule he faced during the first couple of years he spent at Newcastle.

It was almost baffling that the Magpies had seen a player worth breaking their transfer record on. But no-one is laughing anymore.

Newcastle are a team who should continue to grow and rise from here. And Joelinton looks set to remain a key part of the squad in the years ahead.