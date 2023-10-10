Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League.

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to say that.

The north London club have started this season brilliantly, and while they may be top of the table right now, there still aren’t many tipping them as title contenders.

Indeed, there isn’t much chatter about Tottenham genuinely being able to win the league, but according to Tim Sherwood, Spurs are just one player away from winning the title.

Unfortunately, according to Sherwood, that one player is Harry Kane.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Sherwood stated that Spurs are a Harry Kane away from winning the league, stating that he doesn’t buy into the idea that they’re a better team without Kane in the side.

Kane could win Spurs the league

“I think they’re a Harry Kane away from winning the league. I listen to people saying they’re better without Harry Kane, they’re not better without Harry Kane, they’re better with Postecoglou,” Sherwood said.

Hard to say

It’s really hard to say whether Spurs would actually be better if they had Kane in the team.

Yes, he’s a fantastic player, but now that he’s left, the goals can be spread around and Spurs are a much more well-rounded side.

As much as we all love Kane, sometimes a team is better when they aren’t a one-man team, and that would appear to be the case at Spurs.

Heung-Min Son and James Maddison have been doing a fantastic job of filling the gap left behind by Kane in terms of goals and assists, but their roles would be different if the England captain were still a part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.