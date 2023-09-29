‘I think so’: Ibrahima Konate admits Liverpool have a 24-year-old player who’s even faster than he is

Liverpool are blessed with some truly rapid players at the moment.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have incredible pace, but one of the quickest players at Liverpool is undoubtedly Ibrahima Konate.

According to The Speeds Database, Konate is in fact faster than the likes of Salah and Diaz, but, unfortunately, the new EA FC video game doesn’t reflect that.

Indeed, Konate has been given a pace rating of just 77 on the new game, and, as you can imagine, he’s not happy.

Speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Konate, along with Diogo Jota, protested his pace rating, stating that he’s faster than everyone else in the Liverpool squad.

However, Jota argued that Darwin Nunez may actually be faster than Konate, to which the Frenchman ultimately agreed.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nunez faster than Konate

Jota and Konate had a debate about the speed of some of tehir teammates.

“EA says I’m faster than you, what do you think?” Jota asked.

“Who is faster than me in this team? I don’t think someone is faster than me?” Konate said.

“Darwin,” Jota said.

“Yes, I think so,” Konate concluded.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rapid

Both of these players have incredible pace, and, in all honesty, we’d love to see a race between the pair.

Nunez is much more explosive with his speed as he runs in behind the backline time and time again, but once Konate gets going, he is no slouch.

According to The Speeds Database, Nunez is actually the fastest player at Liverpool, so Konate is right about that, but being the second fastest player at a team like Liverpool is no easy feat.

The Reds have a number of speed demons in their squad, that’s for sure.