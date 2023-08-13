‘I think’: Roy Keane shares whether he feels Liverpool should’ve been given a penalty for hand-ball vs Chelsea

Roy Keane has suggested that it was probably the right decision to not award Liverpool a penalty after Nicolas Jackson handled the ball inside the Chelsea penalty area on Sunday.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports‘ Super Sunday (13/8; 19:10) after the Reds drew 1-1 with the Blues in their Premier League curtain-raiser.

Liverpool may feel that they were perhaps unlucky to not be awarded a penalty in the second-half. A header from Luis Diaz was deflected away from the goal after a block from Nicolas Jackson.

Keane reacts after Liverpool miss out on penalty

The VAR decided to have another look at the incident. And it did not take long for it to become abundantly clear that Jackson’s hand had made contact with the ball.

However, no penalty was awarded. Jackson’s arm was seemingly in the process of tucking in towards his body. And he did have little time to react.

Nevertheless, it really did feel like the decision could have gone either way. And there will be plenty of Liverpool supporters who could not understand the call.

But after learning why the decision was not overturned, Keane suggested that he could see how the officials came to that conclusion.

“He’s a lucky boy! We have heard the reasons for the decision and I think they have just about got it right,” he told Sky Sports.

It is the kind of decision that was probably never going to be overturned whatever call Anthony Taylor made. Had Liverpool got the spot-kick, it would have been a brave decision to then give a corner.

Hopefully, there is some consistency throughout the season. It can be infuriating when different decisions are made after very similar incidents.

But it is also fair to say that Liverpool needed to be better in the second-half if they were going to win. So Klopp may not be dwelling on the decision for too long.