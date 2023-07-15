Arsenal have been doing some incredible work this summer.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are now all Arsenal players, and according to Graeme Bailey, the Gunners may not be done yet.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the journalist stated that he expects Arsenal to go out and sign another midfielder if Thomas Partey comes in.

According to Bailey, Arsenal could well sign a new midfielder, and he says that he wouldn’t be surprised if the north London club went after someone similar to Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal could go after Lavia-type player

Bailey shared what he knows about Arsenal and their midfield plans.

“I’ve said this on the show before, I think Arsenal might go for another midfielder as and when Thomas Partey leaves, which we think he will still be moved out. If Partey does go I think they will be in the market for a Lavia-type player,” Bailey said.

Risky

It sounds as though Arsenal could well end up swapping Thomas Partey for Romeo Lavia in their starting XI, and that is a very risky move in our view.

Look, the £50m Southampton man is a fantastic player, but he’s no Partey, at least not yet anyway.

Partey is a player who is proven at the very top level, and while Lavia showed glimpses of brilliance last season, the reality is that he has only one top-flight campaign under his belt and in that season he was a part of a team that finished dead bottom of the Premier League.

It’s all well and good signing young players with high ceilings, but you need to have the right mix of experience and youth in order to compete at the highest level.