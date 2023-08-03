Owen Hargreaves has suggested that Kai Havertz is misunderstood as he insisted that Arsenal summer signing’s talent is undeniable.

Hargreaves was speaking to talkSPORT as he responded to a question regarding whether the Germany international has the attributes to play in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal sprung a major surprise this summer by targeting Kai Havertz. Of course, the Gunners came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title last season.

Havertz meanwhile, has come in for a lot of criticism during his time in England. He failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea. And it is still not exactly clear what his best position is.

Hargreaves insists Havertz has been misunderstood

Nevertheless, Arsenal decided to spend a huge sum to bring the 24-year-old to the Emirates. It appears to be a gamble. And you could understand if some Gunners fans were a bit baffled by the club’s decision to make a move.

But Hargreaves has defended the former Bayer Leverkusen star. He suggested that Havertz has the quality to be a superstar. But his style on the pitch has led to a perception that he is lazy.

“I love Kai. I think he’s got so much talent,” he told talkSPORT.

“His body language is a bit like Mesut Ozil. I think he’s misunderstood. He doesn’t have to be nasty. All he has to do is get on the half-turn and get his head up. But I think he gives them a huge opportunity to rest Saka, to rest Odegaard, to rest Gabriel Jesus. He can play in all three of those positions, plus he can play deeper.

“His talent is undeniable. What is he? 6’2? He’s good in the air. He can do so much.”

It is a massive season for Havertz’s career. Arsenal fans are prepared to give him time. And Mikel Arteta is obviously going to put plenty of faith in him.

But he has plenty of doubters to silence given his struggles at Chelsea. And the pressure has only ramped up now that he has moved across the capital for another hefty fee.

If he does not get off to a reasonably fast start, those doubters and critics will only feel that they have been proven right. And Havertz’s task will become even more difficult.

But Hargreaves is clearly confident that he will be able to shut a lot of people up.