'I think': Dermot Gallagher shares whether Gabriel Martinelli should've been sent off yesterday or not











Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli escaped punishment yesterday for what looked like a shocking challenge on Brighton’s Karou Mitoma.

The Brazilian clattered into the Japanese winger with his forearm and body. However, the referee only gave a free-kick and no yellow card, prompting the likes of Gary Neville on commentary to question the decision.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Sky Sports panel discuss Martinelli tackle on Mitoma

Watching the challenge back on Sky Sports this morning, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher issued quite a controversial verdict.

“I think yellow. I think it’s reckless. It’s not a red card. It’s not a good challenge but he doesn’t lead with his elbow or go in with a fist or anything. It’s not a nice challenge but it’s not a red card,” Gallagher commented.

However, Gallagher’s comments prompted former Tottenham ‘keeper Paul Robinson to seriously question that interpretation.

“Is a forearm to the jaw not reckless? I think it’s red. He’s run the risk of a red there. He’s run right across Mitoma, he knows exactly what he’s doing and he’s taken him out. He’s nowhere near the ball. He’s led with his forearm right across the player,” Robinson commented.

“It’s a red all day long.”

TBR’s View: Martinelli should have walked for Mitoma tackle

Well, it wasn’t even a tackle, was it? It was a forearm smash that Arsenal fans would have been fuming about had it happened the other way around.

Martinelli jumped into and walloped Mitoma. There is no other way to describe it.

Gallagher is explaining things here from a refs point of view but how he sees it as not dangerous play is an odd one.

We’re with Robinson here. It’s a definite red and Martinelli got away with one massively.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images