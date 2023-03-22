‘I text Aaron’: David Seaman shares what he messaged Ramsdale straight after he conceded from the halfway line











Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, David Seaman has been discussing Arsenal’s elimination from the Europa League last week and Pedro Goncalves’ goal against the Gunners.

Goncalves netted one of the best goals you’re likely to ever see last Thursday as he smashed one in from the halfway line over the head of Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal fans know this feeling all too well. Nayim famously scored a ridiculous long-ranger back in the 1990s from the halfway line against Seaman in European competition to beat Arsenal in a final, so the ex-Gunners legend did have plenty of sympathy for Ramsdale.

In fact, after the game, Seaman text Ramsdale about the goal, sending him a supportive message on how it could’ve been worse for him.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Seaman’s text to Ramsdale

The pundit shared what he messaged the Arsenal goalkeeper after the game.

“We have to talk about the European game because there was a goal scored that was a bit further out than the one I let in,” Seaman said.

“I know. Oh my god I thought there were going to be so many replays of Nayim now and everything. I was like ‘here we go.’ I text Aaron afterwards and I put ‘It happens to the best of us mate, but it could’ve been worse, it could’ve been the ex-Tottenham player who was playing who scored the goal.’”

It happens

As bizarre as this sounds, there’s really no shame in being beaten from the halfway line as a goalkeeper. Sometimes, it just happens.

Some of the best in the world have had this happen to them. Thibaut Courtois was on the wrong end of one from Charlie Adam, Joe Hart was beaten by Wayne Rooney from that distance, while Seaman was lobbed by Nayim from miles out.

Ramsdale can pick himself up and dust himself off after this incident because it’s not a reflection of his ability as a goalkeeper.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all