'I still wouldn't rule out': Journalist says it's possible that 47-year-old will be hired by Tottenham











Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers could still be viable options for Tottenham Hotspur as they search for a new manager.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has claimed that you can’t rule out the idea of Spurs going for a British appointment at this stage.

Tottenham have been linked with a plethora of managers on the continent such as Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot, but Bailey says that a domestic option could still be on the table for the north London club.

Indeed, the reporter said that you have to keep an eye on both Potter and Rodgers, claiming that it’s impossible to rule these two out.

Don’t rule out Potter or Rodgers

Bailey shared what he knows about Spurs’ search for a new gaffer.

“I still wouldn’t rule out a British appointment. Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are there, they are available, I would keep an eye on them, I really would. Right now, Arne Slot has had talks and he’s the favourite, but we don’t know the direction they will go in yet, and it doesn’t help when you don’t have a Sporting Director in place,” Bailey said.

Not the worst options

Say what you will about Graham Potter’s time at Chelsea, he’s shown in the past that he’s a very talented coach, and he could do a decent job for Spurs.

Indeed, the 47-year-old hasn’t just become a bad manager overnight, and, in all honesty, you can forgive failure at Chelsea under this rudderless ownership regime.

As for Rodgers, he’s been there and done it before. He’s done a respectable job at Liverpool in the past, and he’s won an FA Cup with Leicester in recent years too.

Spurs would be getting a good manager if they appointed either of these two.

